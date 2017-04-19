Possible School Closings Topic Of Detroit Town Hall Meeting

DETROIT (AP) — A town hall meeting is scheduled to discuss the potential closings of some public schools in Detroit due to poor academic achievement.
Parents and students are invited to Thursday evening’s meeting at Chosen Generations Community Center on the city’s east side. The meeting is sponsored by the 14th Congressional District Democrats Political Action Committee.
Michigan’s School Reform Office has identified 38 chronically low-performing schools in Detroit and seven other cities for possible closure. Schools at risk of closures are those ranked in the bottom 5 percent statewide for at least three straight years.
Some Detroit teachers and parents have protested against mass school closings.
