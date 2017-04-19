Report: NFL Draft Prospect Was Asked How He’d Kill Someone — Gun Or Knife? [VIDEO]

April 19, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: Austen Lane, Mike Williams, NFL Draft, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

In the lead-up to the NFL draft it’s not unusual for teams to pepper prospects with strange questions. It’s part of the vetting process, or something.

Like: Boxers or briefs?

Or: Do you find your mother attractive?

Or: If you had to murder someone would you use a gun or a knife?

Wait, what?

Sure enough, some scout asked former Lions defensive end Austen Lane that macabre question at the 2010 draft combine. Stranger still, it appears that scout is still out there making the rounds.

In an interview with the Rich Eisen show, Mike Williams, a highly-regarded WR out of Clemson, said one of his fellow draft prospects was asked his preferred method of murder.

“You get some weird questions,” Williams said. “I mean, I heard somebody, somebody I know, got a question like, ‘How would you kill somebody? Would you use a gun or a knife?’”

There’s a chance that Williams is just referencing Lane’s story and this strange incident only happened once. There’s also a chance, and a pretty good one, that Williams doesn’t know Lane and heard this story from someone entirely different, meaning Gun-or-Knife is some dude’s must-know detail in scouting NFL prospects. If that’s the case — uh, what?  

Williams, for his part, offered a very reasonable response.

“I wouldn’t know how to answer that. I’d say I wouldn’t kill nobody. I wouldn’t be in that situation,” he said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia