Report: NFL Draft Prospect Was Asked How He’d Kill Someone — Gun Or Knife? [VIDEO]

In the lead-up to the NFL draft it’s not unusual for teams to pepper prospects with strange questions. It’s part of the vetting process, or something.

Like: Boxers or briefs?

Or: Do you find your mother attractive?

Or: If you had to murder someone would you use a gun or a knife?

Wait, what?

Sure enough, some scout asked former Lions defensive end Austen Lane that macabre question at the 2010 draft combine. Stranger still, it appears that scout is still out there making the rounds.

In an interview with the Rich Eisen show, Mike Williams, a highly-regarded WR out of Clemson, said one of his fellow draft prospects was asked his preferred method of murder.

“You get some weird questions,” Williams said. “I mean, I heard somebody, somebody I know, got a question like, ‘How would you kill somebody? Would you use a gun or a knife?’”

There’s a chance that Williams is just referencing Lane’s story and this strange incident only happened once. There’s also a chance, and a pretty good one, that Williams doesn’t know Lane and heard this story from someone entirely different, meaning Gun-or-Knife is some dude’s must-know detail in scouting NFL prospects. If that’s the case — uh, what?

Williams, for his part, offered a very reasonable response.

“I wouldn’t know how to answer that. I’d say I wouldn’t kill nobody. I wouldn’t be in that situation,” he said.