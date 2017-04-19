Sexual Moaning Stops Tennis Match [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Tennis is a pretty classy sport. There certainly isn’t any talking during the matches … I would say that tennis is golf with rackets.

But all that changed during a match between Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger in the Sarasota Open.

While the match was happening, you could hear loud screams from a woman, which sounded like she was in the middle of a sexual rendezvous. At the :15 mark of the video, you first hear the moaning and Tiafoe’s reaction is priceless.

Much love to the couple with the windows open across the way! Sounds like you guys had a good time!@SarasotaOpen — Mike Cation (@MikeCTennis) April 19, 2017

@mitch_krueger @FTiafoe Mitch…when you went to the chair to get the ball, I legit thought it was coming from your phone. — Mike Cation (@MikeCTennis) April 19, 2017

According to Deadspin.com:

“I can still hear it. It’s still going,” play-by-play commentator Mike Cation said in disbelief as Tiafoe prepared to serve in the second set against Krueger. The noises weren’t coming from the court, but somewhere within earshot of the match.

The second time you can really hear the audio clear is at the 1:50 point of the video. Tiafoe then says, “it can’t be that good.”

How unreal is this video? Who the heck is that loud they can be heard from an open window across the street?