Sexual Moaning Stops Tennis Match [VIDEO]

April 19, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: Frances Tiafoe, Mitchell Krueger, Tennis

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Tennis is a pretty classy sport. There certainly isn’t any talking during the matches … I would say that tennis is golf with rackets.

But all that changed during a match between Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger in the Sarasota Open.

While the match was happening, you could hear loud screams from a woman, which sounded like she was in the middle of a sexual rendezvous. At the :15 mark of the video, you first hear the moaning and Tiafoe’s reaction is priceless.

According to Deadspin.com:

“I can still hear it. It’s still going,” play-by-play commentator Mike Cation said in disbelief as Tiafoe prepared to serve in the second set against Krueger. The noises weren’t coming from the court, but somewhere within earshot of the match.

The second time you can really hear the audio clear is at the 1:50 point of the video. Tiafoe then says, “it can’t be that good.”

How unreal is this video? Who the heck is that loud they can be heard from an open window across the street?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia