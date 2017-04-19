WWJ Weekend Box Office 4/20/17 – The Music Of Prince With The DSO

April 19, 2017 9:45 AM

Listen to WWJ Newsradio 950 on April 20th for your chance to win tickets to The Music Of Prince With The DSO at the Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on August 25!

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) will pay tribute to an iconic music legend as they perform The Music of Prince at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on Friday, August 25 at 8 p.m. Led by Windborne Music’s guest conductor Brent Havens, who arranged Prince’s top hits for orchestra, the DSO together with vocalist Marshall Charloff and a full band will perform adaptations of the artist’s top hits including “Little Red Corvette,” “Purple Rain,” “Raspberry Beret,” “When Doves Cry” and more.

Click here for more information about the concert.

Contest date: April 20, 2017, 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Prize details: Four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to The Music Of Prince With The DSO at the Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on August 25, 2017
Winner must be at least 18 years old
Click here for official contest rules

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia