3 Hospitalized In Separate Shootings On Detroit’s East Side

April 20, 2017 12:02 AM
Filed Under: shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) — Three people have been hospitalized after two different shootings broke out on Detroit’s east side Wednesday night.

Detroit police say two victims were working on a vehicle on the 1400 block of Mapleridge St. at around 10 p.m. when a suspect dressed in all black got out of a silver Dodge Magnum and fired multiple shots in their direction.

A 53-year-old victim is in serious condition and a 26-year-old victim is in critical condition.

Another shooting took place nearby earlier in the night just before 9:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Lenox St.

Police say a man was standing in front of a house when an older Chevy Impala pulled up and someone inside began firing shots. The victim tried to run away, but was struck in the leg.

The 21-year-old victim is in stable condition.

Though the two incidents took place near each other, police say they are not connected. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

[Stay with CBSDetroit.com and LISTEN LIVE to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest]

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia