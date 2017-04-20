3 Hospitalized In Separate Shootings On Detroit’s East Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — Three people have been hospitalized after two different shootings broke out on Detroit’s east side Wednesday night.
Detroit police say two victims were working on a vehicle on the 1400 block of Mapleridge St. at around 10 p.m. when a suspect dressed in all black got out of a silver Dodge Magnum and fired multiple shots in their direction.
A 53-year-old victim is in serious condition and a 26-year-old victim is in critical condition.
Another shooting took place nearby earlier in the night just before 9:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Lenox St.
Police say a man was standing in front of a house when an older Chevy Impala pulled up and someone inside began firing shots. The victim tried to run away, but was struck in the leg.
The 21-year-old victim is in stable condition.
Though the two incidents took place near each other, police say they are not connected. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.
