Demi Lovato Shows Off The Goods In New Instagram Posts [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
If you have an Instagram, there is one account you should be following.
Actress and singer Demi Lovato’s Instagram account has been gaining followers by the minute — especially after her most recent posts.
The 24-year-old “Camp Rock” actress posted photos wearing her new extremely low-cut bathing suits.
People loved this photo so much that she has over 1.3 million likes already and it hasn’t even been up for 24 hours.
These aren’t her best photos though.
Detroit Tigers fans should remember when Demi Lovato sang the National Anthem before game 4 of the 2012 World Series at Comerica Park.