Easter Leftovers? Reported ‘Human Bone’ Found In Bloomfield Township Turns Out To Be Ham

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – Police in Bloomfield Township say what was initially believed to be human remains turned out to be leftovers.
On Monday, April 17, police say a resident of the 3000 block of Middlebury Lane reported finding a suspicious bone.
The homeowner said he let his dog in the backyard that evening, and when it returned it was carrying what the man thought looked like a human knee bone.
Police say an officer responded to the scene and took custody of the bone, the area was searched and no other bones were found.
The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted to check it out, and it was determined that the bone came from a ham.
It’s unclear where the dog found the bone — but it was the day after the Easter holiday during which ham is traditionally served.