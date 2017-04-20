Historic Church Helps Launch Early Education Program In Corktown

DETROIT (WWJ) — A small congregation is having a big impact in Detroit’s Corktown community.
The Spirit of Hope Church is teaming with Matrix Human Services to launch a program aimed at helping young children prepare for early education.
Matrix Human Services president and CEO Brad Coulter says he’s excited to open a Head Start program in the historic church at the corner of Trumbull St. and MLK Blvd.
“It’s great that we’re able to open this facility for 3 to 5 year olds just north of Corktown in the extremely historic Spirit of Hope Church,” Coulter said.
Despite the church’s small congregation, says the group tries to do as much as it can for the community, providing 20,000 meals to the community each year with the help of its farm.
The program is recruiting children for the free classes. More information can be found at www.matrixheadstart.org.