Investigation Underway After Clinton Township Man Killed In I-94 Crash

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – A Clinton Township man was killed in a crash, authorities say, just before midnight Wednesday on I-94 near Masonic.
According to Michigan State Police, the 33-year-old man was headed westbound in a 2007 Saturn when he began to slow for a dark-colored vehicle that had quickly applied its brakes. The Saturn driver lost control of the car, police said, stuck the guard rail and came to rest in the left/center lanes facing westbound.
That’s when the car was struck by Dodge pickup was travelling eastbound on I-94.
Police said the Saturn driver was pronounced dead at the scene; the pickup driver was uninjured.
As an investigation continues, police say it’s unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs may have been a factor on the part of the Saturn driver, or if he was wearing a seatbelt.
The man’s name was not immediacy released.
Witnesses are still being sought in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.