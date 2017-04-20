CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Investigation Underway After Clinton Township Man Killed In I-94 Crash

April 20, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: fatal crash

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) –  A Clinton Township man was killed in a crash, authorities say, just before midnight Wednesday on I-94 near Masonic.

According to Michigan State Police, the 33-year-old man was headed westbound in a 2007 Saturn when he began to slow for a dark-colored vehicle that had quickly applied its brakes. The Saturn driver lost control of the car, police said, stuck the guard rail and came to rest in the left/center lanes facing westbound.

That’s when the car was struck by Dodge pickup was travelling eastbound on I-94.

Police said the Saturn driver was pronounced dead at the scene; the pickup driver was uninjured.

As an investigation continues, police say it’s unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs may have been a factor on the part of the Saturn driver, or if he was wearing a seatbelt.

The man’s name was not immediacy released.

Witnesses are still being sought in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.

