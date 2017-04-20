Macomb Clerk Involved In Car Accident Hours After Being Hit With Ethics Violation

MACOMB TWP (WWJ) – More trouble simmering for embattled Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger.

Spranger was fined $100 for an ethics violation on Wednesday. Then in the evening, she apparently rear-ended a car in Roseville.

County Chief Deputy Executive Mark Deldin says Spranger was ticketed for failure to stop and not having proof of insurance, although she was in a county owned and issued car at the time.

“Issues continue to pile-up for the newly elected Macomb County clerk,” says Deldin. “But it’s also unfortunate that legal costs — lawsuits and grievances and attorney costs and now the loss of a vehicle – those types of costs are continuing to climb.”

There were no injuries associated with the accident.

There were no injuries associated with the accident.

