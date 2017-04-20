Macomb Clerk Involved In Car Accident Hours After Being Hit With Ethics Violation

MACOMB TWP (WWJ) – More trouble simmering for embattled Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger.
Spranger was fined $100 for an ethics violation on Wednesday. Then in the evening, she apparently rear-ended a car in Roseville.
County Chief Deputy Executive Mark Deldin says Spranger was ticketed for failure to stop and not having proof of insurance, although she was in a county owned and issued car at the time.
“Issues continue to pile-up for the newly elected Macomb County clerk,” says Deldin. “But it’s also unfortunate that legal costs — lawsuits and grievances and attorney costs and now the loss of a vehicle – those types of costs are continuing to climb.”
Spranger was ticketed for failure to stop and for not having proof of insurance. The car had to be towed away.
There were no injuries associated with the accident.