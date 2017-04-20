‘Michigan Matters’ Spotlight: Talent Gap and Future Opportunities

April 20, 2017 4:39 PM
Filed Under: Michigan Matters
img 0419 Michigan Matters Spotlight: Talent Gap and Future Opportunities

Dr. Stan Jensen, President of Henry Ford College (Photo credit: Charlie Pena)

By CBS Detroit

Henry Ford College President Stan Jansen, who is retiring from the job in 2018, sat with CBS 62 “Michigan Matters” Senior Producer & Host Carol Cain and talked about the region’s talent needs and how it can help.

img 0423 Michigan Matters Spotlight: Talent Gap and Future Opportunities

Moddie Turary from the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. (Photo credit: Charlie Pena, CBS 62/CW50 Intern)

Jansen discussed the importance of technology and how he will continue to bridge the gap in the time he has left as head of the Dearborn based college.

img 0422 Michigan Matters Spotlight: Talent Gap and Future Opportunities

Lisa Baragar Katz from Workforce Intelligence Network (Photo credit: Charlie Pena, CBS 62/CW50 Intern)

Lisa Baragar Katz, Executive Director of Workforce Intelligence Network; and Moddie Turay, Executive Vice President of Real Estate and Finance for the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC) also appear on the Emmy-Winning show to discuss the current jobs picture and advice for young people who are in school and looking down the road.

Katz also discussed the latest survey of local students and carers they are interested in.

Whats the top job they aspire to?

And Turay talked about economic development in Detroi and its impact on job in the Motor City.

Watch “Michigan Matters” 11:30 Sunday only on CBS 62.

More from Michigan Matters
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia