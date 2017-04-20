‘Michigan Matters’ Spotlight: Talent Gap and Future Opportunities

By CBS Detroit
Henry Ford College President Stan Jansen, who is retiring from the job in 2018, sat with CBS 62 “Michigan Matters” Senior Producer & Host Carol Cain and talked about the region’s talent needs and how it can help.
Jansen discussed the importance of technology and how he will continue to bridge the gap in the time he has left as head of the Dearborn based college.
Lisa Baragar Katz, Executive Director of Workforce Intelligence Network; and Moddie Turay, Executive Vice President of Real Estate and Finance for the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC) also appear on the Emmy-Winning show to discuss the current jobs picture and advice for young people who are in school and looking down the road.
Katz also discussed the latest survey of local students and carers they are interested in.
Whats the top job they aspire to?
And Turay talked about economic development in Detroi and its impact on job in the Motor City.
Watch “Michigan Matters” 11:30 Sunday only on CBS 62.