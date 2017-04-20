CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Poll: Who Do You Want The Lions To Draft In The First Round Of The NFL Draft?

April 20, 2017 1:26 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Lions, NFL Draft

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

The NFL Draft is taking place one week from today.

Many Lions fans will have their eyes glued to the TV tonight while the NFL will release full regular season schedules for every NFL team.

To hold you over on the excitement a little bit, I have complied mock drafts from across the Internet to try and decide who you want the Lions to draft with the 21st overall pick.

NFL.com writers

Lance Zierlein – Haason Reddick LB Temple

Chad Reuter – Jordan Willis OLB Kansas St.

Bucky Brooks – Jarrad Davis LB Florida

Daniel Jeremiah – David Njoku TE Miami

Fox Sports’ Dieter Kurtenbach

Leonard Fournette – RB – LSU

Do the Lions have issues on defense that need to be addressed in this draft? Absolutely. Should one have been addressed here? Probably. But Matt Stafford passes too much and the Lions’ run game was mediocre at best last year. Fournette can hold possession and improve the attack of an offense that’s already one of the best in the NFC — that’ll help the defense, right?

CBS Sports writers

Rob Rang – T.J. Watt OLB Wisconsin

Dane Brugler – T.J. Watt OLB Wisconsin

Pete Prisco – Charles Harris DE Missouri

Will Brinson – David Njoku TE Miami (Fla.)

Jared Dubin – Taco Charlton DE Michigan

Ryan Wilson – Derek Rivers DE Youngstown State

Sports Illustrated‘s  Chris Burke

Taco Charlton DE, Michigan

Ever since the Lions let Cliff Avril walk in free agency, they have struggled to find a complement for Ziggy Ansah off the edge. Charlton might require a little patience while he grows into his game, but he could end Detroit’s search. Full scouting report

Backup plan: Daeshon Hall, DE, Texas A&M. The other half of A&M’s dynamic pass rush, Hall shows flashes of brilliance from a 6′ 5″ frame. The trick will be finding that production on a consistent basis.

 

12 NFL Draft experts have given their opinion on who the Lions will draft next Thursday … Now it’s time for you to let us know out of these nine players who would you like to see the Lions draft?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia