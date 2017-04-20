Poll: Who Do You Want The Lions To Draft In The First Round Of The NFL Draft?

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

The NFL Draft is taking place one week from today.

Many Lions fans will have their eyes glued to the TV tonight while the NFL will release full regular season schedules for every NFL team.

To hold you over on the excitement a little bit, I have complied mock drafts from across the Internet to try and decide who you want the Lions to draft with the 21st overall pick.

NFL.com writers

Lance Zierlein – Haason Reddick LB Temple

Chad Reuter – Jordan Willis OLB Kansas St.

Bucky Brooks – Jarrad Davis LB Florida

Daniel Jeremiah – David Njoku TE Miami

Fox Sports’ Dieter Kurtenbach

Leonard Fournette – RB – LSU

Do the Lions have issues on defense that need to be addressed in this draft? Absolutely. Should one have been addressed here? Probably. But Matt Stafford passes too much and the Lions’ run game was mediocre at best last year. Fournette can hold possession and improve the attack of an offense that’s already one of the best in the NFC — that’ll help the defense, right?

CBS Sports writers

Rob Rang – T.J. Watt OLB Wisconsin

Dane Brugler – T.J. Watt OLB Wisconsin

Pete Prisco – Charles Harris DE Missouri

Will Brinson – David Njoku TE Miami (Fla.)

Jared Dubin – Taco Charlton DE Michigan

Ryan Wilson – Derek Rivers DE Youngstown State

Sports Illustrated‘s Chris Burke

Taco Charlton DE, Michigan

Ever since the Lions let Cliff Avril walk in free agency, they have struggled to find a complement for Ziggy Ansah off the edge. Charlton might require a little patience while he grows into his game, but he could end Detroit’s search. Full scouting report Backup plan: Daeshon Hall, DE, Texas A&M. The other half of A&M’s dynamic pass rush, Hall shows flashes of brilliance from a 6′ 5″ frame. The trick will be finding that production on a consistent basis.

12 NFL Draft experts have given their opinion on who the Lions will draft next Thursday … Now it’s time for you to let us know out of these nine players who would you like to see the Lions draft?