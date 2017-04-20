Red Wings Sign Forward Christoffer Ehn To Entry-Level Contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed forward Christoffer Ehn to a three-year entry-level contract. The 6-foot-3, 181-pound center is currently with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins as the club is set to begin its Central Division Semifinals playoff series against the Milwaukee Admirals tomorrow (Friday, April 21) at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.
Originally drafted by the Red Wings in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Ehn posted 13 points (4-9-13) in 52 games for Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League this season and recorded two points (1-1-2) in 14 postseason appearances. The 21-year-old helped Frolunda to a league championship during the 2015-16 campaign, skating in 37 regular-season games and adding two assists, while tallying an assist in 16 postseason contests. In all, Ehn has appeared in 97 games for Frolunda’s professional club and has recorded 15 points (4-11-15).
A native of Linkoping, Sweden, Ehn represented his country at the 2016 and 2015 World Junior Championships and picked up a combined four points (1-3-4) in 14 games. Additionally, Ehn represented Sweden at the 2014 World Under-18 Championships, recording three points (0-3-3) in seven contests.