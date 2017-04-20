CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Sabres Clean House By Firing GM Murray And Coach Bylsma

April 20, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: Buffalo Sabres, Dan Bylsma, Tim Murray

By JOHN WAWROW, AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres cleaned house Thursday, firing general manager Tim Murray and coach Dan Bylsma after the youthful team missed the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season.

Owner Terry Pegula made the announcement after he spent the past two days holding season-ending meetings with Murray.

“We want to thank Tim and Dan for their hard work and efforts that they have put in during their tenures with the club,” said Pegula, who is expected to talk with reporters on Friday. “We wish them luck. We have begun the process to fill these positions immediately.”

Murray had completed his third full season as GM, and was responsible for overseeing a top-to-bottom rebuilding project in Buffalo. Bylsma completed his second season. Both had three years left on their respective contracts.

After finishing 35-36-11 last season, the Sabres took a step back this past year. They went 33-37-1, finished last in the Atlantic Division standings and will now turn to searching for their fifth coach since Lindy Ruff was fired in February 2013.

Bylsma is out of a job for the second time in three years. He was part of a front-office purge in Pittsburgh in the spring of 2014, when the Penguins also fired GM Ray Shero. Bylsma is most noted for taking over the Penguins in February 2009 and leading them to win the Stanley Cup four months later.

Murray was hired in January 2014 to oversee a team overhaul that included purging high-priced veterans and rebuilding through youth.

Murray hinted last week that his future in Buffalo, and that of Bylsma, were uncertain. Though he backed Bylsma in returning for a third season, Murray cautioned that the decision was ultimately Pegula’s.

Murray accepted the blame for the team’s struggles, but noted it had to be shared with the coaching staff and players. Murray said Bylsma needed to be more demanding of his players, and noted players needed to be more accountable after a season in which the team collapsed during a 1-5-2 skid that essentially knocked the Sabres out of contention in mid-February.

“It needs fixing,” Murray said. “We have to make more demands. So I have to make more demands of Dan. Dan has to make more demands of players. And I personally have to make more demands of myself.”
___
More AP NHL: apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia