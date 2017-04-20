Trump Hosts Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, Sarah Palin At White House Dinner

(WWJ) Rocker and gun advocate Ted Nugent told fans on Facebook Wednesday night that he and his wife had dined with President Trump at the White House.

But he wasn’t alone.

Photos popped up all over social media Thursday showing Detroit’s own Kid Rock alongside Nugent and failed vice presidential candidate and talk show host Sarah Palin.

In one pic, the trio surrounds Trump’s chair in the Oval Office and reads a piece of paper together that he’s holding in his hand.

Nugent’s post includes only a picture of him shaking the president’s hand. He wrote, “I got your Shot Heard Round The World right here in big ol greazyass Washington DC where your 1 & only MotorCity Madman WhackMaster StrapAssasin1 dined with President Donald J Trump at the WhiteHouse to Make America Great Again! Got that? Glowing all American over the top,” Nugent posted on Facebook.

The White House had not released any information on the visit, or when it took place.

Another picture posted Wednesday night by Nugent’s wife shows Nugent with Kid Rock and former Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin in front of a portrait of former first lady Hillary Clinton.

Palin was dressed for what appears to be a nightclub visit in a zip front skirt, bare shoulders, black leather wrist band and toeless nude-colored clogs. Rock wore a vintage 1970s style collar and alligator cowboy boots, and Nugent donned his trademark camouflage cowboy hat.



Kid Rock took the opportunity to show off his newly minted fiancee Audrey Berry, who generally stays out of the spotlight.

