CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Trump Hosts Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, Sarah Palin At White House Dinner

April 20, 2017 10:01 AM

(WWJ) Rocker and gun advocate Ted Nugent told fans on Facebook Wednesday night that he and his wife had dined with President Trump at the White House.

But he wasn’t alone.

Photos popped up all over social media Thursday showing Detroit’s own Kid Rock alongside Nugent and failed vice presidential candidate and talk show host Sarah Palin.

In one pic, the trio surrounds Trump’s chair in the Oval Office and reads a piece of paper together that he’s holding in his hand.

Nugent’s post includes only a picture of him shaking the president’s hand. He wrote, “I got your Shot Heard Round The World right here in big ol greazyass Washington DC where your 1 & only MotorCity Madman WhackMaster StrapAssasin1 dined with President Donald J Trump at the WhiteHouse to Make America Great Again! Got that? Glowing all American over the top,” Nugent posted on Facebook.

The White House had not released any information on the visit, or when it took place.

Another picture posted Wednesday night by Nugent’s wife shows Nugent with Kid Rock and former Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin in front of a portrait of former first lady Hillary Clinton.

Palin was dressed for what appears to be a nightclub visit in a zip front skirt, bare shoulders, black leather wrist band and toeless nude-colored clogs. Rock wore a vintage 1970s style collar and alligator cowboy boots, and Nugent donned his trademark camouflage cowboy hat.

Kid Rock took the opportunity to show off his newly minted fiancee Audrey Berry, who generally stays out of the spotlight.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia