Watch Live: Bald Eagle Chick Hatches In Northern Michigan

(WWJ) A baby eaglet has hatched for the second year in a row at the Platte River State Fish Hatchery in Benzie County in northern Michigan.
You can watch the little guy go about his day on a livestream HERE.
The eaglet hatched Wednesday evening. And stay tuned: A second egg is expected to hatch within the next few days.
The nesting pair of eagles is the same pair that nested at the hatchery last year. The pair of eagles are in their nest 100 feet above ground as they battle the odds and elements to survive. The eagles prepare their nest in the fall, lay their eggs in early spring and hatch chicks in the spring.
“The bald eagle has been the national emblem of the United States since 1782 and a symbol of resilience as a once endangered species,” the hatchery says on its website.
The number of bald eagles in the United States once dipped to a low of 500, down from 300,000-500,000 in the 1700s. But with conservation efforts, there are now about 70,000 bald eagles in the United States.