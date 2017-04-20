CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Wild Weather To Strike Metro Detroit, Including High Wind, Hail, Possible Tornadoes

April 20, 2017 7:45 AM

(WWJ) After some scattered morning showers on Thursday, Accuweather’s Dean Devore is expecting damaging weather to strike metro Detroit for the ride home.

“Those are the ones that have the best potential for damaging winds, wind gusts, hail, and the possibility of a tornado, I can’t rule that out,” Devore said.

The humidity is high today, starting out at 100 percent, and a high of 72 degrees is expected.

Stay with WWJ for traffic and weather on the 8s and check your real time radar, and more on our weather page.

 

