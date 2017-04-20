Wild Weather To Strike Metro Detroit, Including High Wind, Hail, Possible Tornadoes

(WWJ) After some scattered morning showers on Thursday, Accuweather’s Dean Devore is expecting damaging weather to strike metro Detroit for the ride home.
“Those are the ones that have the best potential for damaging winds, wind gusts, hail, and the possibility of a tornado, I can’t rule that out,” Devore said.
The humidity is high today, starting out at 100 percent, and a high of 72 degrees is expected.
Stay with WWJ for traffic and weather on the 8s and check your real time radar, and more on our weather page.