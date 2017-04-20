Window Washer And Wife Charged In Theft Of $20K Ring In Bloomfield Township

April 20, 2017 4:25 PM
Filed Under: Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – A window washer and his wife have been charged in a scheme to swipe and sell a Bloomfield Township woman’s wedding ring.

Police say Omar Rivera-Baez stole the jewelry, valued at approximately $20,000, off of a bedroom dresser as he was working with a window cleaning crew at a home in the 200 block of Wilshire Dr. on March 27.

The victim, who said she was busy with other crew members when the ring went missing, reported the theft to police.

Investigators determined the ring was sold by Rivera-Baez’s wife, Veronica Perez, to an Auburn Hills pawn shop on the same day it was stolen, police said.  The couple was questioned, confessed and were arrested.

Perez is charged with one count of receiving and concealing stolen property, and Rivera-Baez with one count of larceny in a building. Both have been arraigned and are awaiting future court dates.

Police said the victim was able to purchase her wedding ring from the pawn shop for $1,750.

