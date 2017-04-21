Apparent EMU Student’s Bitter-Sweet Graduation Photo Is Going Viral

By @GeorgeJFox
With more than 80,000 retweets and nearly 300,000 likes in less than 24 hours this photo is tearing across the internet.
The apparent Eastern Michigan University graduate added context to his cheerfully standard graduation shot and it’s been gaining significant attention across Twitter and various viral news sites.
Attempts to verify this photo with the student or Eastern Michigan University are still in process and the story will be updated when more information is available.
The caption reads, “My step dad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn’t going to graduate…..4 years later he in jail & I’m well….” Three crying laughing emojis add some levity to the bitter-sweet moment.
Hundreds of replies to the Tweet offer encouragement and applaud the young man’s accomplishment not to mention the man’s uncanny resemblance to current Memphis Grizzlies NBA player Vince Carter.