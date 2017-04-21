Apparent EMU Student’s Bitter-Sweet Graduation Photo Is Going Viral

April 21, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Eastern Michigan University, emu, Viral

By @GeorgeJFox

With more than 80,000 retweets and nearly 300,000 likes in less than 24 hours this photo is tearing across the internet.

The apparent Eastern Michigan University graduate added context to his cheerfully standard graduation shot and it’s been gaining significant attention across Twitter and various viral news sites.

Attempts to verify this photo with the student or Eastern Michigan University are still in process and the story will be updated when more information is available.

The caption reads, “My step dad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn’t going to graduate…..4 years later he in jail & I’m well….” Three crying laughing emojis add some levity to the bitter-sweet moment.

Hundreds of replies to the Tweet offer encouragement and applaud the young man’s accomplishment not to mention the man’s uncanny resemblance to current Memphis Grizzlies NBA player Vince Carter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia