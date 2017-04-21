Canadian Newspaper Mistakenly Declares Keith Hernandez — Not Aaron — Dead [PHOTO]

April 21, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Keith Hernandez, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

According to one Canadian newspaper, it wasn’t former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez who hanged himself in prison on Wednesday morning, but former New York Mets first baseman Keith Hernandez.

That’s what the headline indicated, at least.

Courtesy of the Brandon Sun:

That’s a major editorial mistake, to say the least. As the Tweet above points out, “YOU HAD ONE JOB!!”

By all accounts, Keith Hernandez, who played 17 seasons for the Cardinals, Mets and Indians, is just fine. The 1979 N.L. MVP winner is now a broadcaster for the Mets.

