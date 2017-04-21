Canadian Newspaper Mistakenly Declares Keith Hernandez — Not Aaron — Dead [PHOTO]

By: Will Burchfield
According to one Canadian newspaper, it wasn’t former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez who hanged himself in prison on Wednesday morning, but former New York Mets first baseman Keith Hernandez.
That’s what the headline indicated, at least.
Courtesy of the Brandon Sun:
That’s a major editorial mistake, to say the least. As the Tweet above points out, “YOU HAD ONE JOB!!”
By all accounts, Keith Hernandez, who played 17 seasons for the Cardinals, Mets and Indians, is just fine. The 1979 N.L. MVP winner is now a broadcaster for the Mets.