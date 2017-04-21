CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Caught On Camera: Burglar Can’t Hide Face From Home Security System [VIDEO]

April 21, 2017 4:52 PM
Filed Under: burglary

DETROIT (WWJ) — The face of a man involved in a home invasion on Detroit’s east side was captured by a home security camera, police say.

The man can be seen approaching the front door of a home on the 500 block of Newport on security footage back in December. Police say the suspect knocked on the door and then left when there was no answer.

500 block of newport 2 Caught On Camera: Burglar Cant Hide Face From Home Security System [VIDEO]

(Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The black male and another suspect then forced their way into the home through a rear window and stole several items.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

