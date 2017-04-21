Fundraising Events Look To Raise Money For Remaining Untested Rape Kits

DETROIT (WWJ) — A local advocacy group is one step away from meeting its goal of funding the testing of long-forgotten rape kits.
African American 490 Challenge of Enough SAID is hosting events on April 26 to raise $200,000 needed to test the remaining backlog of rape kits found abandoned in 2009.
The group set out with a goal of raising $657,097 for rape kit processing and has so far collected $450,000.
The first event takes place at 8 p.m., when AA490 president Kim Trent will honor the late music legend Prince with a Purple Karaoke for the Kits at The Loft At 1420 on Washington Boulevard.
Organizations and companies such as the City of Detroit, UAW Solidarity House and Fifth Third Bank will then be taking part in Denim Day, allowing employees to wear jeans in exchange for a donation to the fundraising campaign.
The fashion show “Jeans For Justice” will then take place at MotorCity Casino starting at 7 p.m.
In 2009, more than 11,000 untested sexual assault kits dating back more than 30 years were discovered in a Detroit Police Department property storage facility, each holding the potential to solve multiple crimes, including those committed by serial rapists.