Go Behind The Scenes As Rams Execs Are Filled In On 2017 Schedule [VIDEO]

The NFL released its 2017 schedule on Thursday night. Most fans followed along on the internet.

The Los Angeles Rams, it turns out, were filled in over the phone.

Watch and listen as Michael North, the NFL’s senior director of broadcast, goes game by game with Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff, general manager Les Snead and first-year head coach Sean McVay.

“Gentlemen,” North begins, “good morning out there.”

“Time will tell how good it is,” replies Snead.

North sighs. “Fair enough, fair enough,” he says.

Watch the rest below. It’s well worth it.

All in all, the Rams come away pretty pleased with their 2017 schedule.

“Good first-year schedule,” Snead says to McVay.

“Coach McVay gets to open up at home,” says Demoff.

Says McVay, “I like it.”

Aside from HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks,’ it’s rare to see this kind of behind-the-scenes footage in the NFL, particularly on a front office level. Teams typically prefer to keep everything in house. Perhaps the Rams, who were featured on last year’s edition of ‘Hard Knocks,’ have become camera friendly.