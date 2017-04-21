CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Go Behind The Scenes As Rams Execs Are Filled In On 2017 Schedule [VIDEO]

April 21, 2017 3:08 PM
Filed Under: Kevin Demoff, Les Snead, Los Angeles Rams, Sean McVay, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

The NFL released its 2017 schedule on Thursday night. Most fans followed along on the internet.

The Los Angeles Rams, it turns out, were filled in over the phone.

Watch and listen as Michael North, the NFL’s senior director of broadcast, goes game by game with Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff, general manager Les Snead and first-year head coach Sean McVay.

“Gentlemen,” North begins, “good morning out there.”

“Time will tell how good it is,” replies Snead.

North sighs. “Fair enough, fair enough,” he says.

Watch the rest below. It’s well worth it.

All in all, the Rams come away pretty pleased with their 2017 schedule.

“Good first-year schedule,” Snead says to McVay.

“Coach McVay gets to open up at home,” says Demoff.

Says McVay, “I like it.”

Aside from HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks,’ it’s rare to see this kind of behind-the-scenes footage in the NFL, particularly on a front office level. Teams typically prefer to keep everything in house. Perhaps the Rams, who were featured on last year’s edition of ‘Hard Knocks,’ have become camera friendly.

