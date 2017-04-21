CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Joe Mixon Settles Lawsuit With Woman He Punched

April 21, 2017 10:29 PM
Filed Under: Joe Mixon

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon has settled a lawsuit filed by a woman he punched nearly three years ago, the parties said in a joint statement Friday.

The statement said the two spoke in person, and Amelia Molitor’s lawsuit has been “amicably resolved and dismissed.”

Mixon hopes to be selected in the NFL draft next week. He’s one of the most talented running backs available, but he could drop in the draft because of the incident. He was not invited to the NFL combine, but he posted excellent numbers on his pro day.

Mixon punched Amelia Molitor in July 2014 and broke bones in her face. He was suspended from the team for a year after the incident. Last season, he set the school record for all-purpose yardage in a season.

Video of the punch was released this past December, and Mixon made a tearful public apology shortly thereafter. He chose to leave school early after a strong performance in a Sugar Bowl victory over Auburn.

Now, he has spoken with Molitor directly.

“I’m thankful Mia and I were able to talk privately,” Mixon said in the statement. “I was able to apologize to her one-to-one. The way I reacted that night, that’s not me. That’s not the way I was raised. I think she understands that.”

Molitor said she appreciated the opportunity to work through the situation with Mixon and said she’s ready to move on.

“I greatly appreciate his apology and I think the feelings he expressed were sincere,” she said. “We both could have handled things differently. I believe if we had a chance to go back to that moment in time, the situation would not have ended the way it did.”

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

