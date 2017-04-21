CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Kate Upton’s Full ‘Baby One More Time’ Performance Will Leave Your Jaw On The Floor [VIDEO]

April 21, 2017 9:20 AM
Filed Under: Britney Spears, Kate Upton

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Kate Upton took on a different role from her normal life of modeling, and it was glorious.

On Spike TV, she joined the show “Lip Sync Battle” and knocked it out of the park. The teaser clip for the show aired and we all paid attention … but then the full performance blew it out of the water.

With LL Cool J and her opponent Ricky Martin looking on, Upton came out on stage dressed as Britney Spears from the “Baby One More Time” video. She was started out wearing a graduation gown and girlish pig tails.

Then Upton ripped off the gown to show off the classic gear Spears wore in the infamous video that made every young man flip out when the song was released originally.

Complete with the dance moves from the music video, Upton looked as good as ever.

The only question left to ask is how many times has her fiance Justin Verlander already watched the video — or had her reenact it in person?

