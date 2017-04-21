Lions New Players Select Jersey Numbers; Complete List

April 21, 2017 1:08 PM
By: Will Burchfield
The Lions have added 13 players to their roster this offseason, each of whom selected a jersey number this week for the upcoming season.

Chief among the team’s acquisitions were offensive linemen Rick Wagner and T.J. Lang. Wagner will wear 71 with the Lions, the same number he wore last season with the Ravens. Lang will make the switch from 70, which he wore last season with the Packers, to 76.

Offensive tackle Corey Robinson, a three-year vet with the Lions, already had No. 70.

Here is the complete list of jersey numbers for the team’s new players, via DetroitLions.com.

WR Jared Abbrederis –10

WR Keshawn Martin – 17

CB DJ Hayden – 31

S Rolan Milligan – 41

LB Nick Bellore – 43

LB Paul Worrilow – 55

T Rick Wagner – 71

T Pierce Burton – 73

G T.J. Lang – 76

DT Jordan Hill –79

TE Darren Fells – 87

DE Cornelius Washington – 90

DT Akeem Spence – 97

