LSSU Renovates Historic Building For Business School

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — Lake Superior State University is celebrating its past and future with a building dedication.
The school in the Upper Peninsula city of Sault Ste. Marie held a ceremony Friday for R.W. Considine Hall. The university renovated and expanded South Hall, originally built in the early 1900s as barracks for an Army fort.
The building is home to the Lukenda School of Business. The school planned to raze the building and erect a new one, but a late history professor, Robert Money, led efforts to preserve it.
Fort Brady was deactivated toward the end of World War II, and the site became a college to serve veterans.
University spokesman John Shibley says Considine Hall is “a metaphor for everything Lake State was and is meant to be.”
