MSU Player Auston Robertson Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct

April 21, 2017 11:05 AM
(WWJ) The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has filed third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges against Auston Robertson, a 19-year old Michigan State defensive lineman who lives in East Lansing.

The charges were sworn in 55th District Court earlier today by Meridian Township Police, who are conducting the investigation.

The charge carries a possible penalty of 15 years in prison.

Robertson was suspended from the team on April 9, when the coaching staff said they became aware of a situation involving him.

He had also run into trouble in high school, where a classmate accused him of “grabbing her vagina” twice while they were together in a school office.

Even with those allegations, Michigan State went ahead with his recruitment.

When the latest allegation came to light, Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said in a statement at the time: “We will continue to educate and enforce high standards for the program. I expect all of our players to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the values and principles of Michigan State University.”

Charges against Robertson are part of an still-undisclosed allegation that involves three players. A criminal complaint was filed Jan. 16, and has been in the hands of the prosecutors’ office.

 

 

 

 

 

