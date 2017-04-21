CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Nikki Bella And John Cena Get Naked For Their 500,000 Subscribers [VIDEO]

April 21, 2017 3:16 PM
Filed Under: john cena, Nikki Bella

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

John Cena proposed to his longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella at this year’s WrestleMania.

Just recently, Nikki Bella and her sister Brie have started a YouTube channel … and for any wrestling fans, it’s a must watch.

Some of the best videos show a tour of John Cena’s house, which is absolutely unbelievable. Between “the gentleman’s room” and his pool, you will be blown away.

Friday afternoon, the Bella Twins have reached 500,000 YouTube subscribers and they celebrated in style. The couple celebrated in the nude — and Cena even managed to fart on a naked Nikki.

Are John Cena and Nikki Bella the new “it” couple?

 

