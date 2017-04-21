Nikki Bella And John Cena Get Naked For Their 500,000 Subscribers [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
John Cena proposed to his longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella at this year’s WrestleMania.
Just recently, Nikki Bella and her sister Brie have started a YouTube channel … and for any wrestling fans, it’s a must watch.
Some of the best videos show a tour of John Cena’s house, which is absolutely unbelievable. Between “the gentleman’s room” and his pool, you will be blown away.
Friday afternoon, the Bella Twins have reached 500,000 YouTube subscribers and they celebrated in style. The couple celebrated in the nude — and Cena even managed to fart on a naked Nikki.
Are John Cena and Nikki Bella the new “it” couple?