Police On The Hunt For Man Who Ripped Off Residents In The Name Of Home Renovation

(WWJ) Cesar Arambula-Acosta has been charged with two counts of larceny by conversion — and police need your help to find him.

Police say victims gave funds to Arambula-Acosta and his company, Cesar’s Home Improvement, for home renovations. The money was taken by Arambula-Cesar but the renovations were never completed, police said.

The company is blasted on a site called “ripoff report” where a homeowner writes:

“Cesar Arambula is a fraud. And a thief I hired him after he came to do an estimate on my basement he seemed legit so he is a professional con artist. After estimate he requested a cash deposit for materials I refused and instead wrote a check on 2-28-2016. He cashed the Check afterwards and than just kept giving me excuses. Trailer flat. Than trailer was towed. Than afterwards that he is the hospital and his daughter is sick which is a lie. Because now I am reading reports from people who have gotten similuar stories from him.

This guy needs to be caught and all the money he took from people needs to be returned.

I am going to press charges and I encourage anyone who faced the same problem to do the same. If anyone on here is willing to press charges, contact me here and we can get this guy get our money back and stop him from conning other people