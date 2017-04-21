That’s Cold! Man Ticketed For Warming Up Car Loses Case

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (AP/WWJ) — Warming up your car in the driveway might be a Michigan winter tradition, but a judge says it’s not legal in a Detroit suburb if no one’s behind the wheel.

Nick Taylor challenged a $125 ticket in court Thursday and lost. His lawyer, Nicholas Somberg, says a Roseville ordinance against unattended running vehicles shouldn’t apply to driveways.

But Judge Marco Santia says the law is in the public interest.

Taylor got attention in January when he posted a photo of the ticket on Facebook. The post was shared more than 6,000 times and garnered more than 5,000 comments.

Roseville Police Chief James Berlin has defended the ticket. He says a thief could have stolen Taylor’s car.

Taylor said his car was only running for a few minutes as he ran inside his girlfriend’s house and to drop off diapers for her two-year-old son. He ranted about it on Facebook, posting a photo of the ticket with a stinging comment toward the officer involved.

“Let’s all take a moment to thank officer dips**t K. Keary for wasting the taxpayer’s money and giving me a ticket for warming up my car in my own damn driveway.”

Just a few weeks ago, a Michigan lawmaker proposed a bill that would allow people to warm up cars in their own driveway. It hasn’t yet been voted on.