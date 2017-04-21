CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
‘Thou Shall Not Kill’ Billboards To Be Placed Citywide In Detroit

April 21, 2017 9:14 AM

(WWJ) You’re going to be seeing nearly four dozen big billboards around Detroit with one single message.

It’s about murder.

The billboards all carry the message “Thou shall not kill.”

The people behind the message want criminals to pay attention.

“We have to speak, there is the question ‘What do you think it’s going to do,’ well we hope it will speak to a consciousness, we hope these shooters who keep turning around seeing this  billboard, this message, will think ‘I’ve got to stop,'” said Pastor Ovella Davis.

“If nothing else, just know there is opposition stacking against it, and that’s what we had to do, at the least.”

They’re holding prayer rallies and billboard dedication ceremonies simultaneously at all 46 locations at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

It’s a unified effort of local churches, the UAW, and funeral homes, who partnered with Ovella and The United Communities of America.

 

 

