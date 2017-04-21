Wayne County Warns People About Possible Measles Exposure

(WWJ) Anyone who was at the Early Bird Café, at 333 E. Main Street in Northville, on April 8th between 7:30 and 11:00 a.m., may have been exposed to measles.

But it’s not because of the restaurant or kitchen staff. An individual with measles was a customer at the restaurant, county officials say.

Measles is a highly infectious respiratory illness that is spread through coughing and sneezing by a contagious person. Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes that usually start seven to 14 days after exposure and last for three to five days before the rash appears. The rash, starts on the face and progresses down the trunk, arms and legs, and lasts four to seven days. Measles can be serious, leading to pneumonia, or inflammation of the brain.

Anyone who visited the restaurant during the specified time should monitor themselves for fever and rash and other symptoms consistent with measles for 21 days, or through April 29th.

There are things you can do to protest yourself. Having two doses of Measles, Mumps Rubella (MMR) vaccine is protective. The first dose of the vaccine is given to infants after their first birthday. A booster dose is given to children four to six years of age. Adults born before 1957 are considered immune by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Because an individual can spread measles before they know they have it, the best prevention is to be up to date on vaccinations such as MMR,” said Dr. Ruta Sharangpani, Wayne County’s Medical Director of Wellness Services.

For more information on measles, go to the CDC website at cdc.gov/measles.