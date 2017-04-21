CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Win Detroit Tigers Tickets on Jamie and Stoney for On Field Photo Day!

April 21, 2017 3:57 PM
Filed Under: 97.1 The Ticket, Detroit Tigers, Jamie and Stoney, tickets, win

Listen to Jamie and Stoney all week long for your chance to win tickets to see the Detroit Tigers on April 29, 2017 take on the White Sox for On-Field Photo Day! Plus, one lucky grand prize winner will also win an autograph Nicholas Castellanos photo!

Don’t miss the Detroit Tigers take on the White Sox on April 29, 2017 at 1:10 PM for on Field Photo Day presented by 97.1 The Ticket and Ballpark. Come out early for your chance to take photos of you favorite Tigers players on Comerica Park Field!

For tickets call 866-66-TIGER or visit Tigers.com.

