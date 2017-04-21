CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Wizards’ Oubre Jr. Fined $25K For Kicking Ball Into Stands [VIDEO]

April 21, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Kelly Oubre Jr., Washington Wizards

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was fined $25,000 by the NBA for kicking the basketball into the stands at the end of a playoff game.

The league announced the fine Friday.

As the final buzzer sounded for Washington’s 109-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series Wednesday night, Oubre went up to a ball that was on the ground and kicked it.

The Wizards lead the series 2-0 heading into Game 3 at Atlanta on Saturday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

