Police Searching For Auston Robertson A Day After Charges Filed Against The MSU Football Player

EAST LANSING (WWJ) – A day after charges were filed against a MSU football player – police are asking for help from the public in locating him.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office filed third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges against Auston Robertson, a 19-year old Michigan State defensive lineman who lives in East Lansing on Friday.

Auston Robertson is charged with criminal sexual conduct — following a reported incident in April in Meridian Township. Robertson, who is a defensive lineman from Fort Wayne, was suspended from the team in April.

MSU Player Auston Robertson Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct

He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the rape charge.

The Ingham County prosecutor’s office is still reviewing another sexual assault case involving three additional players.

Michigan State head football coach Mark Dantonio released a statement on Friday:

“The criminal sexual conduct charges announced today against Auston Robertson are of the most serious nature. Sexual assault has no place in our community. While there is an ongoing criminal process, we’re extremely disappointed that Auston put himself in this position. He is no longer a member of our football program.

“Due to the charges he was facing during his recruitment, we took precaution in allowing Auston to be a part of our football program, including a thorough vetting, which we acknowledged publicly at his signing. This was a multiple-step process that continued through his final admission in the summer.

“Following his arrival on campus, he underwent an extensive educational process with specific prerequisites put in place for his participation as a student-athlete. This included daily supervised sessions within the football program and regular meetings with university staff addressing appropriate behavior and developmental growth. He also successfully completed his one-year diversionary program as directed by the court, which included a 22-week course focused on behavior changes that began in Indiana and was transferred to the state of Michigan (Prevention and Training Services). Despite these measures, Auston broke our trust and expectations by putting himself in a compromising situation.

“Our players are representatives not only of themselves and their families, but also Michigan State University, this football program and all of those who support us. We will continue to emphasize and enforce the high standards of integrity, respect and accountability that I have for everyone in this program. We expect all of our players to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the values and principles of this university.”