Science Rallies Around The World Draw Thousands On Earth Day

April 22, 2017 7:31 PM
Filed Under: Earth Day, Rally For Science, Science Matters

WASHINGTON (WWJ/AP) — Scientists, students and research advocates marking Earth Day by conveying a global message about scientific freedom without political interference.

A March for Science, with events around the world, intended to promote the understanding of science and defend science from attacks such as proposed U.S. government budget cuts.

Those participating in science marches were also arguing for adequate spending for future breakthroughs and the value of scientific pursuits.

President Donald Trump issued an Earth Day statement, saying that “rigorous science depends not on ideology, but on a spirit of honest inquiry and robust debate.”

Locally, thousands of people rallied in downtown Detroit in the name of science.

Among the speakers at Hart Plaza was Flint resident Melissa Mays, who told the crowd science is essential when city and state leaders lie and say water is safe. Mays is one of the residents who was first to complain about the bad water in Flint.

One of the signs in the crowd read: Clean Air, Clean Water, Video Game Upgrades, Thank Science.

One of the organizers of the first Earth Day, Denis Hayes, says the crowd he saw on the National Mall in Washington appeared energized and “magical,” almost like what he saw that first day 47 years ago.

 

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

