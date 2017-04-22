Science Rallies Around The World Draw Thousands On Earth Day

Rallies took place around the world: Environmentalist activists during the march for science in front of the statue of Giordano Bruno in Campo de Fiori, killed burned in this square because considered heretical, on April 22, 2017 in Rome, Italy. In more than 500 cities around the world, events were organized to raise awareness of public and political issues on scientific research, and they were born to protest Trump's anti-scientific policies. (Photo by Simona Granati/Corbis via Getty Images)