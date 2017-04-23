Hamburg Twp Police Release Composite Of Man Suspected Of Indecent Exposure

April 23, 2017 5:21 PM
Filed Under: Lakelands Trail State Park

HAMBURG TWP (WWJ) – Police in Hamburg Township are investigating after a man allegedly exposed himself to two young girls.

suspect hamburg twp indexp Hamburg Twp Police Release Composite Of Man Suspected Of Indecent Exposure

Police are looking to ID this man.

The 14-year-old girls say they were walking on the Lakelands Trail State Park near Girard Street last week around 5 p.m. on April 18, when the man — sitting on a bench — pulled his pants down and exposed himself.

The girls saw the suspect ride away on a mountain bike, before coming in contact with him again. That’s when he followed them into the Chilson Commons Shopping Center before leaving for good.

He’s described as fair-skinned with sparse facial hair — last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white writing on the front.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Officer Kim Leeds at (810) 222–1186.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity on the Lakelands Trail is asked to immediately call 911.

