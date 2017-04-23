Hope College President Leaving For Washington & Jefferson

April 23, 2017 7:05 AM
Filed Under: Hope College, John Knapp

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) – Hope College President John Knapp is leaving the western Michigan school for Washington & Jefferson College in Pennsylvania.

Hope officials announced Friday Knapp’s last day will be July 31. The college expects to name an interim president and start a national search in the coming weeks.

Knapp’s resignation comes a year after students, faculty and graduates gathered at the Holland school to silently support him. Leaked emails revealed concerns among some board members about his performance, but officials later expressed their support for him.

Knapp became Hope’s president in July 2013.

He says in a Hope news release that leading the college has been “a tremendous privilege.” In a Washington & Jefferson release, Knapp says he’s “deeply honored” to be selected.

He joins the Washington, Pennsylvania, school on Aug. 1.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia