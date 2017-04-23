CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Municipalities’ Fiscal Outlook Is Gloomy Despite Economy

April 23, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: michigan economy, Synder Administration

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Eight years into Michigan’s economic recovery, the fiscal outlook is still unnerving for municipalities seen as ill-equipped to withstand the next recession.

Despite continued job growth and record auto sales, the state’s per-capita personal income lags the national average after a long-lasting downturn. Taxable values of property are below peak levels in 85 percent of municipalities. And their state aid is down 20 percent from 15 years ago.

The circumstances are alarming Business Leaders for Michigan, a group of executives at the state’s largest companies and universities. It wants the Republican-led Legislature to do more such as addressing public retiree liabilities.

Municipal officials and Democrats say cities’ problems extend well beyond legacy costs and there has been little discussion about other factors such as tax limitations and revenue-sharing cuts.
