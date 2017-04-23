‘Pooches On Parade’ Fundraiser Helping Provide No-Kill Haven For Dogs

April 23, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: no kill shelter, Pooches On Parade

ST. CLAIR SHORES (WWJ) – The second annual “Pooches on Parade” gala is taking place in May and the deadline to purchase tickets is coming soon.

The fundraiser will help I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven — a no-kill animal shelter that also provides a haven for those fleeing domestic abuse situations with their pets.

Andrea Kolanowski-Sesi, co-founder of I Heart Dogs, says their goal is to rescue, rehabilitate and find new homes for the dogs — and fundraisers help make this possible.

“We are going to be having a liquor raffle, silent auction, a 50/50 raffle – live music and the ticket price of $50 includes dinner, open bar and dessert as well,” says Kolanowski-Sesi.

Pooches on Parade will be held at the Barrister Gardens in St. Clair Shores on Friday May 5, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Find more information to purchase tickets [here].

