Sen. Warren To Give Keynote Speech At Detroit NAACP Dinner

April 23, 2017 2:18 PM
Filed Under: Elizabeth Warren, Senator Warren

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is in Detroit to deliver the keynote address at the NAACP’s 62nd annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner at the Cobo Center Sunday evening.

Warren has been busy promoting her latest book as she gears up for a re-election battle next year.

The Massachusetts Democrat has been a sharp critic of both President Donald Trump and of Republicans in Congress, including their failed attempt to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

She’s also been building up her campaign account, raking in more than $5.2 million in donations during the first quarter of 2017.

Among those scheduled to receive awards at the Sunday dinner are California Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters and former acting attorney general Sally Yates.

This is the first visit for Warren since 2014 when she spoke at the Netroots Nation conference and campaign for Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.

Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gave last year’s address.
