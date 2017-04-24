1 Suspect In Custody, 1 Still At Large In Grosse Pointe Home Invasions

GROSSE POINTE (WWJ) – Police in Grosse Pointe are still looking for a man wanted in two home invasions, despite an arrest Sunday morning.
The Department of Public Safety says the most recent break-in happened Saturday in the square area of Fisher and Cloverly and Chalfonte and Mack Avenue in Grosse Pointe Farms. A suspect was taken into custody in connection with that break-in.
A second suspect – described as a thin white man is suspected in two previous home invasions — including one on Raymond Street in Grosse Pointe Woods on April 15 that ended in sexual assault.
Residents are urged to stay vigilant as police work to solve these crimes and report any suspicious activity to authorities immediately.