Allegedly Drunk Woman Leads Royal Oak Police On Chase Through Four Cities

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – A Farmington Hills woman has been arrested after police say she led them on a 20 minute chase through multiple metro Detroit communities.
It began when Royal Oak police responded to a call about a possible drunk driver in a black SUV early Friday morning, in the area of Woodward Ave. and Coolidge.
Police said the alleged culprit wouldn’t stop when they tried to pull her over and instead continued southbound on Woodward, driving through Ferndale, Detroit and Highland Park — even after a tire deflation device disabled her SUV’s two front tires.
Police said the woman, later identified as 50-year-old Satira Marie Kitchen, was finally boxed in by patrol cars on Woodward near Sears St., but still refused to get out of her vehicle.
After police broke the front passenger window and pulled her out, Kitchen was taken into custody without further incident.
Police say a half-empty bottle of whiskey was found on the her passenger’s seat.
No injuries were reported. Charges are pending.