Auto Parts Supplier Breaks Ground On New Plant In Detroit, Plans To Hire Locals

DETROIT (WWJ) – Auto parts supplier Flex-N-Gate has broken ground on a $95 million plant on Detroit’s east side.

A ceremony was held Monday at the site of the new manufacturing facility in a budding new industrial area on Georgia St. near Van Dyke and I-94.

Detroit announces largest auto supplier investment in city in 20 yrs. Georgia St east side. @MayorMikeDuggan @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/hLAH7w2a1r — Sandra McNeill (@SandMcNeill) April 24, 2017

The company says as many as 700 jobs could be added at the 350,000-square-foot plant which is expected to open next year, making exterior trim components and lighting for Ford.

The Detroit City Council recently approved a nearly $6 million property tax abatement to support the project, and Mayor Mike Duggan says the company is committed to developing a plan to ensure permanent jobs for city residents.

“This is the largest auto supplier investment in the city of Detroit in more than 20 years,” he told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill and other reporters. “So it’s going to be 400 to 700 jobs right in this neighborhood; going to be a major economic boost.”

Flex-N-Gate owner Shahid Khan said they will begin hiring managers soon, and — with training through Focus Hope — they’ll hire factory workers starting next year.

“The key things we’re looking for is people from the area who are going to show up for work, be drug and alcohol free, obviously, and then be willing to learn,” Khan said. “Then we’ll have great jobs for them.”

He said starting pay will be $25 to $27 an hour, including benefits.

