Bill Would Make Shining Lasers At Aircraft A State Crime

April 24, 2017 9:27 PM

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Senate is scheduled to vote to make it a state crime to intentionally point a laser at an aircraft.

If a laser strikes a cockpit, it can temporarily blind the pilot.

Legislation up for a vote Tuesday would make “lasing” an aircraft or a train a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

It already is a federal crime to shine a laser at an aircraft. But state authorities want more freedom to investigate and prosecute a rising number of incidents instead of leaving it to federal authorities.

The bill previously cleared the House and could soon reach Gov. Rick Snyder if the House agrees with Senate changes.

___

Online:

House Bills 4063-64: http://bit.ly/2oplDPi

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia