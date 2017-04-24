Gubernatorial Candidate El-Sayed Wants Michigan To Be ‘Sanctuary State’

DETROIT (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed is starting to propose a progressive platform that includes making Michigan a “sanctuary state,” providing universal preschool and offering publicly funded health insurance to any resident needing coverage.
The ex-director of Detroit’s health department unveiled parts of his platform Monday.
Proposals include increasing funding for Michigan’s environmental agency and ensuring all prisons and jails are publicly operated.
El-Sayed says as the son of Egyptian immigrants, he understands the value of immigrant communities and Michigan should consider how to become a “sanctuary state.”
The “sanctuary” term has no legal definition and varies in application, but it generally refers to local jurisdictions that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials.
Ed-Sayed is on an initial campaign tour that so far has taken him to 48 cities.
