Cold Case: $2,500 Reward For Tips In Mysterious Death Nearly 20 Years Ago

April 24, 2017 10:07 AM
lisa g Cold Case: $2,500 Reward For Tips In Mysterious Death Nearly 20 Years Ago

Lisa Gause (credit: Crime Stoppers)

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit mother is pleading for tips in the mysterious death of her 33-year-old daughter nearly two decades ago.

According to Crime Stoppers, the body of 33-year-old Lisa Gause was found at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14, 1997 under a bridge on 12th Street, just north of I-94, on Detroit’s west side.

According to family members, Gause had been seen talking to an unknown person in a van prior to her death. Police believe she was assaulted elsewhere and then taken to the bridge.

Gause’s mom, who said she last spoke with her daughter the Saturday before she was found, was met at her home after work by police who asked her to go the coroner’s office to identify the body.

Gause graduated from Redford High School before attending Wayne County Community College where she earned an Associates Degree. Her goal was to get a degree in Criminology.

She enjoyed baseball, was a member of the Grandell Presbyterian Church baseball team and attended High Praise Cathedral where she enjoyed being a part of the choir. Gause had one daughter, Shivonna, and one sibling, her brother Rodney.

As police continue to search for clues in the case, Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone who may know anything that could help in the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). A tipster’s identity is always 100 percent anonymous.

Comments

One Comment

  1. bwcarey says:
    April 24, 2017 at 11:26 am

    may her mother find the peace she deserves, amen

