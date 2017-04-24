CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Crittenton Hospital To Pay $791k To Settle Claims Over Needless Tests

April 24, 2017 11:32 PM

ROCHESTER HILLS (AP) — A Detroit-area hospital has agreed to pay $791,000 to settle allegations that it billed for unnecessary lab tests.

The case against Crittenton Hospital Medical Center is linked to Dr. Farid Fata. He’s serving a 45-year prison sentence for putting patients through needless cancer treatments.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says patients were referred to Crittenton by Fata and doctors in his office. The government says a Fata office manager blew the whistle and will get $158,000.

The government says Crittenton and its parent, Ascension Health, voluntarily disclosed the lack of medical necessity in the lab tests.

Spokesman Brian Taylor says the hospital is cooperating with the government on issues that preceded Ascension’s acquisition of Crittenton about two years ago.

 

©Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

