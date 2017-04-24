CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

ESPN Knocks Tigers-Indians Off National Broadcast In Favor Of Heated Orioles-Red Sox Matchup

April 24, 2017 8:06 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Move over, Central Division. The supposed “East Coast bias” is back at ESPN.

The sports media giant announced Monday that the Cleveland Indians-Detroit Tigers matchup on May 1 will no longer be broadcast on ESPN as originally scheduled. Instead, the a rivalry game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox will be shown at 7 p.m.

Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes was suspended on Monday following a skirmish with the Orioles over the weekend. Barnes threw at the head of Orioles third baseman Manny Machado on Sunday, resulting in a four-game suspension.

The incident was seemingly a retaliation move after Machado took a hard slide into second baseman Dustin Pedroia on Friday night.

Barnes was ejected from the game.

The Tigers will face the Indians for the second time this season after winning the opening series in Cleveland last weekend. The two teams sit tied atop the Central Division at 10-8.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia