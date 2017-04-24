ESPN Knocks Tigers-Indians Off National Broadcast In Favor Of Heated Orioles-Red Sox Matchup

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Move over, Central Division. The supposed “East Coast bias” is back at ESPN.
The sports media giant announced Monday that the Cleveland Indians-Detroit Tigers matchup on May 1 will no longer be broadcast on ESPN as originally scheduled. Instead, the a rivalry game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox will be shown at 7 p.m.
Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes was suspended on Monday following a skirmish with the Orioles over the weekend. Barnes threw at the head of Orioles third baseman Manny Machado on Sunday, resulting in a four-game suspension.
The incident was seemingly a retaliation move after Machado took a hard slide into second baseman Dustin Pedroia on Friday night.
Barnes was ejected from the game.
The Tigers will face the Indians for the second time this season after winning the opening series in Cleveland last weekend. The two teams sit tied atop the Central Division at 10-8.